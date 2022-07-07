Ukraine-returned MBBS students who have been protesting across the country demanding admission to Indian colleges have now been told by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to wait for two more weeks for a decision regarding the same.

Medical students who returned from the war-torn country have been worried about their academic future since their return and have been requesting the government to accommodate them in the country as a one-time measure to prevent further academic loss.

Students along with their parents held a protest outside the NMC office in Delhi on Tuesday, July 5. This is the second protest that was organised outside the office as the first one was held on June 24. Sonia Lumba, a parent belonging to the Parent's Association of Ukraine MBBS Students said that people from many states including Bihar, Gujarat, Assam and Karnataka among others joined in great strength this time compared to previous protests. “The attitude of the officials seems to have changed for the good this time as it is a bit positive now,” she said. However, they have been asked to wait for a decision again.

“Earlier NMC officials told us to wait till July 8 now they are asking us to wait till July 15 and also said that they are awaiting a response from the government, accordingly, they will relieve us. Now, we have no idea who is going to help us,” Lumba shared.

Students and parents have requested the government to take action before the new academic session starts.