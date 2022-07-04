Ukraine returned MBBS students are going to peacefully protest in front of the Health Ministry tomorrow, July 5, from 10 am onwards. This is what the note put out by the Parent's Association of Ukraine MBBS Students stated.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, over 12,000 Indian students who were pursuing their education there had to be evacuated and hence, had to leave their academics midway. They have been worried about their academic future ever since and have been urging the government to accommodate them in the medical colleges of India.

Students and concerned parents have been protesting for months now and though the National Medical Commission was supposed to get back to the Supreme Court about how it can help the students who came back from Ukraine, the deadline lapsed and there has been no word from the commission. This is why they have been trying to reach out to the respective authorities with more effort.

"If this time as well the NMC doesn't respond, we will have to start our hunger strike from July 6 (Wednesday) onwards," says Sonia Lumba, a parent from the association.

Students and parents protested at the NMC and Jantar Mantar in Delhi last week as well.

RB Gupta, President, Parent's Association of Ukraine MBBS Students had informed EdexLive previously that they are planning to file a PIL in the Supreme Court and intensify their protests.