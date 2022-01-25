The Odisha government has all but decided to conduct the state board Class X and Plus II exams offline this year. This comes in the backdrop of COVID-19 cases seeing a steady decline in the state.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said “Considering the present situation, in which the spike of COVID-19 cases in Odisha is on a declining trend, matric and Plus II examinations should be held for the year 2022. The department also wants the exams to be held as per the schedule and ensure the results are published on time. The decision will change only if the situation deteriorates in the future.”

COVID-19 had forced exams to be cancelled last year, and students were passed on the basis of alternative assessments. This year however, the state government has expressed confidence that exams will be held as per schedule. The Board of Secondary Examination (BSE) had completed the summative assessment-I for students of Class X between January 5 and 8. Around 5.76 lakh students appeared the test held at 3,093 examination centres across the State. Apart from that, the matric summative assessment for students of Class X, and the periodic assessment for Plus II students was also done offline, and in time.