As per COVID-19 fresh guidelines issued by the Government of Odisha, till February 1, all schools and colleges will be shut in Odisha. Online classes will be the norm of the day again, but for those who are going to attempt the Boards this year, doubt-clearing classes, albeit in small batches, with the consent of parents and while following all COVID-19 protocols, can be organised. These guidelines were issued in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state and the country.



Classes were going on for students between Classes VI and XII and for the primary classes, the schools were to open from January 3. But looking at the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, this decision was deferred by the government.



Even the anganwadis have been instructed to remain shut while examinations, including summative tests, will still happen as is in schools.

Just five days ago, Odisha had about 200 cases and now is bordering on 1,200 cases hence, the fresh guidelines were issues. Along with this, auditoriums, seminars and assembly halls have been asked to be conducted only at 50 per cent capacity and political gatherings and rallies will allow only 100 people, as per the new guidelines. Shopping malls, which will remain open till 9 pm, will allow only fully-vaccinated individuals on their premises.



Not just Odisha, many states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are shutting down schools and encouraging schools to opt for online mode of education again.