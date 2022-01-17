In light of rising COVID-19 cases across states, the state governments of Telangana and Tamil Nadu have decided to close educational institutions. This applies to all educational institutions in Telangana till 30 January, while only schools for Classes X and XII in Tamil Nadu will remain closed till January 31.

The Tamil Nadu government also declared the postponement of examinations for Classes X and XII. Physical classes for Classes I to IX are yet to begin and hence, online classes have also been given a break till the end of the month.

READ ALSO : TN govt says that offline classes in schools are optional for students

In Telangana, the extension of holidays comes after an initial declaration of a break for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16. A cabinet meeting will be held on Monday, January 17, at 2 pm in Pragathi Bhavan to discuss COVID-related matters, the Chief Minister's office said.