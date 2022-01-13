The Madras High Court was informed by the Government of Tamil Nadu that when it comes to offline classes for Classes X, XI and XII, they are only optional and not compulsory. And the classes which are being held are being done so by adhering to the standard operating procedures as strictly as possible.

On January 12, representing the state, Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram submitted before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu that offline classes are being held to facilitate vaccination of students as they are about to attempt public exams. The AG was representing the state on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition, which was later on dismissed.

Via a notification on January 3, the Government of Tamil Nadu disallowed play and nursery schools to function. Then, Classes for I to VIII were cancelled following which, offline classes for Classes I to IX were done away with too.

Apart from stating that the classes are only optional and not compulsory for students, the AG pointed out that Classes for X, XI and XII in schools and classes in colleges and polytechnics as well are being conducted while adhering to standard operating procedures strictly.

The ACJ stated that the court cannot command and take over the administration as it is the government that manages these matters and dismissed the PIL as withdrawn.