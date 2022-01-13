The delegates meet hosted by the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala saw the participants deliberating about aligning the changes in the education system while redefining the strategy, planning and implementation. At the meet, VP Joy, State Chief Secretary, spoke about the importance of the transformation in the current education system. He said the thrust and focus have to be on experiential learning and skill enhancement in the classroom.

Three projects of CCSK were launched at the event, Akshar Jyoti Ezhuthupura to create passion in Malayalam, Vimukti project of Department of Excise, Government of Kerala and launch of Bharat Scouts and Guides program in CBSE schools. The chief secretary highlighted the link between Akshar Jyoti and Vimukthi projects through poems and scientific explanations. He insisted on the role of teachers in triggering the spark in the thinking process of each student.

A memorandum on some of the most pressing concerns affecting the functioning of CBSE schools in the state was handed over during the programme. Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examination, CBSE assuaged various exam-related concerns.