The school education department is being urged by parents of students who study at Panchayat Union Middle School, Vadakkipalayam at Pollachi to work upon improving the basic amenities of the school on an immediate basis.

A parent, who wished to remain anonymous, shared that there are as many as 147 students studying from Classes I to VIII at the school. The school has two buildings with classrooms and a kitchen for meals and they are in a dilapidated condition for many years now. It seems like the buildings can collapse at any time and then there are bushes that surround the toilets which might house reptiles who tend to hide in them, he said.

The parent also went on to inform that though the school has received Rs 50,000 in grants from the department, the headmistress doesn't even get the toilets cleaned once in three days and no action has been taken to uproot the bushes either. "It is totally unsafe for kids and teachers too because it is unhygienic," he informed.

"As there is no compound wall here, outsiders come into the school campus easily at night and they are consuming alcohol regularly as many used liquor bottles are found left inside the campus. Besides this, persons who consume alcohol are also damaging the door, lights and so on," a teacher informed.

When S Selvi, the school headmistress was contacted, she shared that, "Already, we have given a petition seeking infrastructure upgradation for the school to the local body and school education department. As part of it, building demolishing work began at the campus. Now, compound wall construction work is underway." She gave her assurance that the issues will be resolved as soon as possible.

Chief Educational Officer (CEO) N Geetha informed that all the steps necessary will be taken via CSR funds.