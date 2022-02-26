As per estimates, around 16,000 Indian nationals, among which are mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine as Russia's military operation against the East European country entered its second day on Friday, February 25.

Most students are pursuing medicine in Kharkiv and Kyiv. While about 2,500 of them are from Gujarat, around 2,320 are from Kerala, as stated in a report by PTI.

With the situation escalating in Ukraine, the parents of students are anxious and various state governments have been urging the centre to ensure that immediate arrangements are made for the safe arrival of students back to India.

As per the estimates of the Government of Tamil Nadu, over 5,000 students and emigrants from the state are stuck in Ukraine. They even announced that all the expenses concerning the return of students will be borne by the state.

About 1,200 students from Maharashtra and about 100 residents, among which are 70 students, from Chhattisgarh are stranded in the East European country. When it comes to students from Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani, the state's Education Minister, assured that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is in constant touch with the centre to make sure that the 2,500 students from their state who are stuck in Ukraine come back home safely.

Parents of about 87 students have contacted the chief minister's helpline for assistance, informed Madhya Pradesh Home Secretary Gaurav Rajput while the number of students from Goa who are stuck is not immediately known though Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has written to the centre to seek help.

Around 800 students from Rajasthan and 130 from Himachal Pradesh are also stranded. Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take the steps required to bring those who are stranded back home.

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar informed that 2,000 people from the state need to be rescued and as per information received so far from Uttarakhand, there are 85 people who are desperately looking for help. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has written to Jaishankar asking for urgent arrangements to bring back all Indians, including Punjabis.

While 346 people from Karnataka are stuck in Ukraine, informed the state government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked the external affairs minister to arrange for food and other necessities for the students. The Telangana government also agreed to bear the travel expenses and asked the centre to arrange for a special aircraft to bring back students.

Both Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly VD Satheesan have written to the external affairs minister separately out of concern for the thousands of Malayalis, most of who are students, who are stuck in Ukraine.

About 170 from Andhra Pradesh and eight from Puducherry are also stuck. Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the safe evacuation of 1,500 stranded students from the state.

Education department officials from West Bengal informed that about 1,000 students are stuck in Ukraine and a control room has been set up to help them. About 100 from Assam and Jharkhand are stranded. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang informed that the state government, in coordination with the centre, is doing its best to bring back the 20 students from the state who are now in Ukraine.

A few smaller states and UTs are yet to share information about how many people are stranded.

Air India is operating two flights to the Romanian capital Bucharest and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed that out of 20,000 Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine, 4,000 have returned.