Days after protests erupted over the death of a student from Aliah University, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on February 21, said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Director-General of Police (DGP) will investigate the case.

IPS Manoj Malviya, DGP of West Bengal Police, in a press conference on February 21, said that the SIT team will be headed by Additional Director General of Police Gyanwant Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Police Meeraj Khalid. The student was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area on the night of February 18.

READ ALSO : Meeting at 3 pm a hoax, no official invite from the CMO: Doctors on strike in West Bengal

Anish Khan's family had alleged that people donning police uniforms entered their residence in Amta on Friday night, dragged the student activist to the terrace and threw him down, resulting in his death. The police, however, have denied the allegations. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

Addressing a public gathering in Howrah, Banerjee said, "I have asked to form an SIT that will be presided by the DG. I have asked for the report within 15 days. A thorough inquiry will be done and culprits will be punished." The Chief Minister requested people to not fall prey to misinformation on the matter.

Later on the same day as the announcement, hundreds of students rallied in the metropolis, demanding a fair and independent probe into the "mysterious" death of former SFI leader Anish Khan. Carrying placards with photos of the former Left leader, a prominent face in the anti-CAA protests in 2019-20, the students called for immediate arrest of those behind the killing of Khan.

"Khan was killed for exposing the corruption racket involving politicians," SFI state committee member Subhajit Sarkar claimed.

