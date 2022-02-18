Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed-to-be University, Bhubaneswar, has been ranked in the cohort of 251-300 globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2022. The best universities under the age of 50 years were announced on February 16, 2022, in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings. KIIT Deemed-to-be University has become the first-ever young university in Odisha to achieve a rank between 251 to 300.

KIIT is among a handful of Indian universities to enter the Young University Rankings 2022 of the Times Higher Education. The performance of KIIT, a young university of only 18 years, in this prestigious ranking is impressive.

The Young University Ranking puts the spotlight on the best universities under 50 years and utilises five broad parameters, namely, teaching, research, international outlook and industrial output. Drawing on the same comprehensive performance indicators as the globally-recognised THE World University Rankings, THE Young University Rankings celebrate the achievements of young institutions that have made a big impact on the world stage in years rather than centuries and are best placed to challenge the established elites.

Earlier, KIIT-DU had achieved an impressive position in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Staff, students, management and well-wishers of both KIIT and KISS thanked and expressed gratitude to Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, for his vision to get such prestigious rankings among top-level universities in the world.