For a relatively young institute, which started as a vocational training centre in 1992, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed-to-be University has emerged right on top of the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 among self-financing/private institutions category for the second consecutive time. Guess what they are doing to ensure that third time proves to be a charm for them. "Within a year, a 22-storey building in five lakh square foot built-up area will come up at KIIT which will focus on Research and Development plus innovation in a much better and bigger way. We are also planning to increase industry tie-ups and industry-institute interface that we will need to make it a success," shares Dr Samanta.

The rankings were released on December 29, 2021 by Dr Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India and Founder of KIIT Dr Achyuta Samanta says that it is their attention to academics, research publications and patents that had enabled them to maintain their lead position. "Along with this, KIIT School of Biotechnology and KIIT School of Technology have always been our focus areas," he says. The key factor behind KIIT being number one again, opines Dr Samanta, is that they have been justifying all the ARIIA criteria like nurturing an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset; dedicating infrastructure and facilities to innovation, incubating impactful start-ups and more.



KIIT, recognised as an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India, also owes its rank to the laboratories, centre of excellencies and its various collaborations with international institutions and industries as well. "These rankings show that every year, we are progressing and this makes us very happy and motivates us to keep getting better," Dr Samanta shares and concludes.