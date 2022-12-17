As Andhra Pradesh will be implementing the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) syllabus for Class VIII in the coming year, the School Education department proposed to implement CBSE textbooks for all students from Classes I to VII in the state.

On Thursday, December 15 and Friday, December 16, a two-day meeting was held at the Samagra Siksha office to discuss the reforms that should be taken by the education department over the upcoming academic years. On Thursday, the officials spoke with experts and on Friday, they spoke with the teachers' unions.

The Chief Minister wants to keep the state at the top of the nation with revolutionary reforms in the education sector, said Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister for Education, who spoke at the event on Thursday.

On the first day, Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash addressed the gathering and said, "The SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) has been publishing textbooks for Classes I to X with 376 titles in 2020. The SCERT and NCERT jointly published textbooks for Classes VIII and IX with 23 titles for the last two years and it is proposed to publish 26 textbooks this year including Mathematics, English for Classes I to VII and Science for Classes VI and VII to understand and follow the CBSE syllabus easily in Classes VIII and IX in future," as reported by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar said, "The experts and teachers' unions are welcoming the proposal of introducing NCERT books from Classes I to VII as we already introduced the same in Class VIII. We discussed with the experts and teachers' unions in the past two days and after wide discussions, will decide on implementing NCERT textbooks. Everyone is interested in CBSE as all the national-level competitive exams will be conducted based on the CBSE syllabus," he added.

