Under Graduate (UG) students staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mysuru on Thursday, December 8 demanding the immediate release of NEP-2020 batch results for 2nd semester, full scholarships and hostel facility. They launched the agitation demanding distribution and a rise in the number of hostels and enrollment as per the demand, an All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) press note read. AIDSO was the banner under which students staged the protest.

Addressing the gathering, District President Subhash said "the students of the first batch of NEP in the state have already reached the next stage. However, their first-year result has not been released. So, the result of the NEP-20 batch graduate students should be released immediately." Also, the delay in the release of scholarships has created a lot of anxiety among the students, he highlighted.



"Hundreds of students from poor families depend on scholarships for their education. If scholarship issues are not sanctioned, it will be difficult for most of them to complete their education," he stressed and demanded the immediate release of scholarships to students.

Highlighting another concern, Secretariat member Swati said "a hostel is a basic requirement for students. But there is no hostel in the state commensurate with the number of graduate students." She demanded the number of hostels should be increased in proportion to the number of graduate students in the state and district enrollment should be increased.