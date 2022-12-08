The left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that several of its activists were "brutally beaten" by members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday, December 7 during a demonstration against the Nation Education Policy (NEP) at Delhi University's Arts Faculty.



AISA activists also staged a protest at Maurice Nagar Police Station demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, as stated in a report by PTI. No immediate reaction was available from the ABVP.



Meanwhile, a senior police officer said the injured have been sent for medical examination and based on it, statements will be recorded. "It is an incident of a fight between two groups of students. Those injured have been sent for medical examination. Based on it, statements will be recorded and action will be taken accordingly," the officer said.



AISA accused ABVP members of using casteist slurs as well as brutally assaulting its members. "In Ramjas College, Comrade Sheel and Sanatan were campaigning against Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) and NEP when they were apprehended by ABVP goons, which included Ashwani Yadav and Harsh Choudhary, among others," the AISA alleged in a statement.



"When Abhigyan, AISA Delhi state president, was called for aid, he was subjected to the same brutal violence. Abhigyan had to be rushed to the Hindu Rao Hospital, and the injuries suffered by them led to stitches," it added.



In a tweet, AISA Delhi noted that, "Initially, the police were reluctant to even lodge the FIRs. After constant pressure from the protesting students, they agreed to file the FIRs; However, there has been no assurance from the police that they will arrest the goons who attacked our comrades."