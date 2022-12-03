A professor from the Department of Hindi at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) was arrested today, December 3, for allegedly molesting a student from Thailand on campus.

According to a report by ANI, the incident occurred on Friday, December 2. The police said that the girl student was called by the professor to his residence on the pretext of giving her a book. There, he allegedly molested and assaulted her.

After the complaint was lodged, Cyberabad Police took the professor into custody. K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur said, "The incident took place yesterday. The victim is a student at HCU. She was taken to the professor's home on the pretext of giving her a book and then there he tried to molest her. She was found crying by her friends and she revealed some facts. We have taken the complaint and the accused in custody. We will take remand of him. The student is a foreigner from Thailand."

While the police have said that further investigation is underway, the students' union of UoH staged a protest today, condemning the incident and the alleged inaction by the university administration. "Despite the severity of the issue, the Registrar ignored all the calls and preferred to sleep peacefully at his home while the student community was gathered in support of the student the entire night," read a statement by the Students' Union. They also added that the "callousness" of the administration and the severity of the incident calls for "serious introspection" on the safety of students on campus.