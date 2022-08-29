Even though the Supreme Court said that it wouldn't interfere with the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process and would not stall it on the morning of August 29, Monday, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) put out a notice that the Counselling would be postponed.

The notice states that the NMC (National Medical Commission) is in the process of issuing LoPs (Letters of Permission) for increasing the seats in the current academic year. The issuing process will conclude on September 15, the notice informs. "Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022," it reads.

"The tentative schedule of NEET-PG Counselling 2022 is being rescheduled. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for latest schedule," the notice advises candidates.

Here are the steps to access the MCC notice:

1. Open the official MCC website mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the PG Medical Counselling tab.

3. Find the News and Events section on the right side of the screen that appears.

4. Click on the notice titled 'Notice for Rescheduling in PG Counselling'.

5. The notice opens in a separate window.