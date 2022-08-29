The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 by tomorrow, August 30. The provisional answer key along with the OMR sheets will be released and candidates can access them on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The examination was conducted for the first time outside India in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Dubai and Kuwait City, a notice by NTA said.

The notice further said that to help the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet will also be sent to the registered e-mail address given by the candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022.

Moreover, candidates are given an opportunity to raise an online challenge against the provisional answer key and submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- per question that is challenged. The amount is the same when it comes to challenging per answer as well. This is restricted to the specific time period as mentioned in the public notice.

Candidates can check the answer key by following the below-mentioned steps:

1. Log on to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that says 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key'

3. Enter your credentials and log in

4. The NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the answer key and save it for future use

On August 25, NTA released a notice stating the results for the NEET (UG) exam 2022 will be announced by September 7, 2022.