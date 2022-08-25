As many as 1,356 candidates have cleared the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (APPECET)-2022 conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), achieving a pass percentage of 97.27%, as stated in a report in The New Indian Express.

Pullasi Manisha of Kurnool secured the first rank in the exam for two-year BPEd courses followed by Yellammagari Purushotham of Anantapur and Sompalli Pavitra of Chittoor in second and third ranks, respectively.

ANU Vice-Chancellor and APPECET Chairman Prof P Rajasekhar released the results of the test conducted for admission into the two-year Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) and undergraduate diploma in physical education on Wednesday, August 24.

The test was conducted from August 17 to 20.

According to the VC, 1,860 candidates had applied for the test and 1,394 appeared for the exam.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Secretary Prof B Sudheer Prem Kumar; ANU Rector P Vara Prasad; Registrar B Karuna; APPECET Convener Dr P Johnson; Yoga Course Coordinator Dr D Suryanarayana and others were present.

In some more education-related news from Andhra Pradesh...

The State government has come up with another initiative to digitalise the government schools. It has directed the School Education Department to sign an MoU with BSNL on mutually agreed terms and conditions to provide Fibre to the Home (FTTP) connection to all the government schools equipped with computing devices.

The government is also prepared to meet the internet charges from the funds being allocated for maintenance of ICT labs, smart classrooms and so on. Teachers and parents have welcomed the move.