Prof G Ravi took charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu on Monday, August 22.

Taking charge, G Ravi, while addressing the media, said that he would strive for the all-inclusive development of the university as envisioned by its founder Vallal Alagappar. He would take efforts to reinforce the government policy of strengthening skill-oriented programmes that would help in developing the specific employability skills of the students and thus, meeting the expectations of the employers. He added that steps would be taken to augment the financial resources for meeting increasing expenditures. He felt that transparency in all activities would be the key factor in administration.

"Priority will be given to get the maximum score (3.8 out of 4) in the fourth cycle of NAAC Accreditation to sustain the status of 'grade one autonomous university'," he said.

Syndicate members Dr Swaminathan, Prof Sankaranarayanan, Prof Karuppuchamy, Dr Gunasekaran, Registrar i/c Prof Rajamohan, Controller of Examination i/c Prof Kannapiran, Finance Officer Pandian, deans and professors were present on this occasion.

The Chancellor of all Tamil Nadu-run universities and Governor RN Ravi, on Wednesday, August 17, appointed Vice-Chancellors to three government universities. Apart from Alagappa, T Arumugam was appointed the new Vice-Chancellor of Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University and N Chandrasekar was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar varsities, a Raj Bhavan release said.