Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has cancelled the examinations scheduled for August 16 and August 17 (Tuesday and Wednesday) due to heavy rainfall in Nagpur and adjoining areas in Maharashtra. Teachers of the varsity informed that the exams were cancelled due to flood situations in all four districts that come under the university's jurisdiction.



Prafulla Sabale, Nagpur University's Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE), stated that all the principals, in-charges of exam centres, teachers and students have been informed of the cancellation. The new schedule for these exams has not been released yet, but the varsity has said that they would be announced soon.



The official notice also advises the students and teachers to inform possibly unaware students of the cancellation. The university has also issued a set of four phone numbers for students and teachers to report problems faced during the exams, if/when they come up.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Maharashtra. According to Anupam Jashyapi, Head of Weather Forecasting Department, IMD Pune, the monsoon is likely to remain active in the state for the next few days. Heavy water logging issues are being faced by both rural and urban areas.