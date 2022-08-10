The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 results were declared today, August 10, by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to check the results. The hall ticket number, registration number, date of birth and the stream for which the candidate appeared in the exam are mandatory to access the results.

Here are the steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the AP ECET 2022 result link on the home page

3. Enter the required details

4. Click on the View Results tab

5. The AP ECET 2022 results will appear

6. Download and take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that students can also access their rank cards by entering the hall ticket and registration numbers. The link for the same is available on the official website as well. Students are advised to keep their rank cards safe, as they are required during the counselling process.

It is also informed that APSCHE has launched a mobile app APSCHE myCET which is available on the Google PlayStore for all CET-related information and updates.

ASCHE usually releases the counselling schedule as well along with the results. However, the same has not yet been released. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website or app for further updates.

AP ECET was held on July 22 this year. It is meant for admission into Engineering colleges across the state.