One more case of food poisoning in Telangana was reported as 27 girl students at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Bela mandal of Adilabad district fell sick. They were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad and the officials at the hospital informed that 18 were discharged in the afternoon while the rest are undergoing treatment.



Furious parents reached the hospital upon hearing the news and alleged that their children were fed unhygienic food. They blamed the higher officials for not conducting inspections to check the quality of meals that were being served to the students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



“My daughter had complained on several occasions that they were being fed infested rice, but the school authorities did not pay heed. Now, she has fallen sick. They are feeding poison to the students. Are the authorities waiting for the children to die before taking any action?” said Nagao Rao Rathod, father of a Class X student.



P Ganapath, whose three nieces are also undergoing treatment at the RIMS, was fuming. “Will the staff feed the same food to their children?” he asked.



Meanwhile, a team of district health department officials collected food and water samples from the school and sent them to a microbiology testing laboratory. The reports have not been received yet.



District Educational Officer Pranitha could not be reached for comments despite several attempts.



Notably, on July 11, the parents of the students at Jyothibha Phule School in Echoda mandal blocked a road in protest against the substandard food being served at the school. “Our wards are being fed rice infested with insects and decomposed vegetables. Despite raising the issues with the authorities several times, nothing has changed,” one of the protesting parents had said.