After Clarence High School in Karnataka came under the scanner of Hindu outfits for forcing Bible lessons on students, a similar incident has happened in Tamil Nadu. A Class VI student has alleged that the school teachers had tried to forcibly convert her to Christianity. She also said that they had mocked her.

The incident came to light after the parents of the girl filed a complaint with the police when she complained about it to them. The Tiruppur district SP's office said that a probe was being conducted into the matter by the local police. Meanwhile, the BJP has called for strict action against the accused teachers. Vanathi Sreenivasan, the BJP Women's wing national president and MLA from Coimbatore, has stated that strong action should be taken in the matter. She has also said that the BJP has been demanding an anti-conversion law in Tamil Nadu, to prevent the offenders from escaping.

A report of the matter was made by IANS, which also mentioned the statement by the student. She has alleged that the teachers used to be angered when students referred to other gods and forced them to accept that Jesus was all-powerful. She has also said that a teacher had dipped her hand inside water and preached to her about Jesus in a bid to convert her. The report came on April 26. Two teachers have been principally accused in this matter.