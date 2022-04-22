The Jajpur district administration has taken up an awareness programme on digital literacy with an aim to impart basic knowledge of computers and their uses among Self-Help Group (SHG) members through convergence by utilising available IT infrastructure at 5T schools in the district.

In the first phase, as many as five high schools, namely Biraja High School in Jajpur Town, PCB High School in Khairabad, Jagabandhu Roul High School in Basudevpur, Malapada Govt High School in Bhuinpur and Bhagaban Nanda High School in Panasa, have been chosen for the said Digital Literacy Program for SHG members of Jajpur block and Jajpur municipality. The training session will be for 30 minutes after the end of the school hours. The course duration per batch will be 10 hours spread over 20 sessions. Each batch would consist of 20 SHG members.

"Initially, the digital literacy awareness programme has been started in five selected high schools in Jajpur block with identified SHG members from both the Jajpur Municipality and Jajpur block. The trained resource persons will impart training to SHG women in computer skill and its usage during the digital literacy training programme. The programme aims to cover the entire SHG members of all ten blocks and two municipalities in the district," said Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore.

The collector said the proposed model will reach the women at the grassroots level by leveraging the already established and trusted SHG network to facilitate 25,265 SHGs with 2.60 lakh of women SHG members in 311 Gram Panchayats in all ten blocks of the district. He said, in addition to this, the key benefit of the proposed approach is that it will bring digital technology literally to the doorsteps of women. "This will also address normative barriers such as restrictions on women's mobility, lack of time to travel to different municipalities or block level centres. The programme is designed as a women-led, digital teaching method," he added.

Rathore said the women trainers in future will be seen as role models in the local community, this will help female learners to overcome self-confidence barriers and enable them to reap the benefits of digital technology.