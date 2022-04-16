Stating that he wants to contribute to the betterment of the nation, former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has announced, on April 16, that he would donate his Rajya Sabha salary for the education and welfare of farmers' daughters. The announcement was reported by ANI.

"As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare," Singh had tweeted. The MP also added that he had joined the Rajya Sabha for the betterment of the nation and would do everything he can for the cause.

The former cricketer was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member in March this year by the Aam Aadmi Party from Punjab. He was elected unopposed. He had then said that he would fulfil his duties sincerely and would promote sports.