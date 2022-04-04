Incomplete — that's what Jamia Millia Islamia students pursuing PG mass media described the education they are receiving via online mode as. This is what they have written to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) making clear their demands for the resumption of offline classes. They have also issued threats of boycotting the classes which are being held via digital mode currently.

In the email to the VC of Jamia Millia Islamia, dated March 28, students of MA in Mass Media (Hindi Journalism) shared that they are feeling "cheated" due to the current education they are getting and that many students come from lower middle class families, as stated in a report by PTI. MA in Mass Media (Hindi Journalism) is a self-financing course.

The email was written in Hindi and it stated, "We are feeling cheated by the kind of education we are receiving through the online mode since it's incomplete. Such is the situation that many students are thinking of withdrawing their admission. We are paying Rs 33,700 a semester."

The email also went on to cite an online survey that was conducted by them, in which, 36 out of 39 students voted for offline classes. They also pointed out that other universities have already resumed physical classes. "We have collectively decided that we will completely boycott online classes and will not pay the fees till the university issues a circular announcing resumption of offline classes so that maximum students can be benefitted," the email read.

Head of the Department of Hindi at Jamia Millia Islamia, Dr Chandra Dev Yadav, shared that this is a policy decision hence, it is not in their hands. He even informed that he tried to talk it out with the students, but they remain adamant. "I have written to the vice-chancellor for resumption of classes for them," he said.