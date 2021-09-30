The National Education Policy 2020 is one of the greatest investments for India's future, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on September 30 while speaking at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) virtual convocation. "JNU must work with utmost dedication to make NEP a great success. I assure you that this will be one of the greatest investments in India's future," Pradhan said.

Pradhan added that it is only after a "gap" of three decades that the country has a policy like NEP 2020. Pradhan said, "We now have a national education policy with us where effort has been made to provide modern and holistic education to every child and youth in India." He added that institutions like JNU have a fundamental role in disseminating quality education "that will empower youth to contribute to nation building." He said, "Civilisations have made their mark on robust education indicators, it is also a marker of social transformations."

Even as the policy has been under criticism from a few sections of society for being anti-poor, Pradhan said that NEP 2020 is designed keeping in mind factors such accessibility, affordability, equity and quality. "This visionary document will usher in the most formidable India that our ancestors and great philosophers have dreamt of," he said. Also at the convocation were JNU's Chancellor VK Saraswat and JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar.