Even as primary schools across Karnataka reopened on October 25, the scenes at the Government Lower Primary School in Dubaratatti in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district remained gloomy as students turned up for classes only to find there were no teachers waiting for them.

The government school has a total of 22 students and a majority of them had reached the school by 9.30 am, even representatives of Mudugoppa gram panchayat had gathered to celebrate the reopening of the school by distributing sweets. But, all of them were disappointed by the absence of teachers.

READ ALSO : Karnataka to reopen schools for Classes 1-5 from October 25. Here's all you need to know

Why were there no teachers?

One teacher of the school had retired a few months ago. Since then, no one was posted to the school on a regular basis. Recently, a teacher posted in a neighbouring village was entrusted with the additional responsibility of looking after the school in Dubaratatti. The teacher used to visit the school three days a week.

Karunakara Shetty, President of the Mudugoppa gram panchayat, said, “I came here by 9.30 am to distribute sweets among students, but there were no teachers.” With the cooperation of villagers, student strength had been improved in recent years. “The teacher deputed to this school turned up as late as 11 am, after reporting to duty at another school. We have resolved to stage a protest until a teacher is posted to our school on a permanent basis,” he said.

Parents said they would not go home until their demand was fulfilled. They wanted Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, who is on an official visit to Shivamogga district, to take note of their protest.