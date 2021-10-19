Physical classes will reopen for students of Standards 1 to 5 in Karnataka from October 25 with 50 per cent capacity and schools should strictly adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

After a detailed meeting with members of the Technical Advisory Committee on Sunday, the State Government issued orders allowing the schools to resume offline classes, but made it mandatory for schools to collect the consent form from the parents.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, “Considering the psychological challenges faced by children, the department has decided to conduct classes for half-a-day for the first week. From November 1, classes will be extended to full day."

On resuming midday meals, Nagesh said that the department will not serve cooked food to the children during the first week of classes and resume the programme from November 1 once the classes are held for a full day. However, for students of Standard 6 and above, the meals will be served from October 21.

He said that detailed guidelines on reopening of physical classes will be issued by the department soon and physical distancing norms will have to be followed strictly. Schools that do not have the required classroom infrastructure and cannot accommodate more children will have the option of continuing classes with 50 per cent attendance even after November 1. "This is to ensure that students are seated at least one metre apart,” Nagesh said.

The government has made it mandatory for all teachers to be fully vaccinated, and also teachers who are above 50 years will have to use a face shield while teaching the class.

However, online schooling will continue for students who do not want to attend physical classes. In Bengaluru, some schools have stopped online classes as more than 80 per cent of students have been coming to physical classes. Stressing that attendance is not mandatory, Nagesh explained that both online and offline options will be available and students, and that parents can decide on the mode of learning for their wards.

Decision on LKG, UKG soon

The department as of now has not decided on reopening physical classes for kindergarten children. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that at present, Anganwadis across the state are open for children of that age, and depending on the recommendations made by the TAC, the department will soon decide on reopening of schools for LKG and UKG.

"Anganawadis are functioning on alternate days. We will discuss the reopening of schools for LKG and UKG with the Technical Committee after a month and decide," he added.

Saturday school

Many schools have sought permission from the government to conduct classes on Saturdays too for students of Standard 6 and above. Nagesh said that the government has no objections and teachers have requested the department not to reduce the syllabus, but allow them to hold classes on Saturdays. “We may allow it from November 1," he added.