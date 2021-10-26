In a tragic incident, an engineering student in Karnataka ended his life after making an appeal to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Vice Chancellors of universities to change the existing education system. The student hailed from the Hassan district.

The student died by suicide at his hostel on October 25 and the police recovered the video recorded by the student a day later.

In the 13 minutes video, the student asks the Chief Minister, Vice-Chancellors and prominent leaders of all parties to overhaul the present education system. He says the present education system is of no use.

He also appealed that his video should be uploaded on news channels, social media platforms. He had also requested that his organs be donated and that his final rites should take place in the presence of Chief Minister, Education Minister and religious seers. He also apologised to his parents. The police are investigating the case.