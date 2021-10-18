The body of a 23-year-old female MDS student was found hanging in her college hostel room in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

Varuni*, who hailed from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, was pursuing her Master's in Dental Surgery from Moradabad's Tirthankar University. According to Pakbara Police Station's SHO Yogendra Yadav, prima facie, she appears to have died by suicide.

The police, however, have sent the body for post mortem. They are waiting for the report before arriving at any definite conclusion, Yadav said. He added that no one has lodged a a complaint till now.

The student's mother, who reached Moradabad from Hapur after hearing of the suspected suicide, stated that she could have never taken her own life. "She sounded quite happy when she spoke to me this morning," she said.

Police said that her roommate Priya discovered her hanging from the ceiling fan in the hostel room in the afternoon.

*name changed to protest privacy