A common instrumentation facility will come up at the Sambalpur University in Odisha, to boost research and development programmes in basic and applied sciences by using modern analytical instruments, an official said. The non-availability of sophisticated instruments has been a major hindrance to research and innovation culture in the university. Researchers and scientists have to rush to cities in search of instruments to carry out scientific research of high quality, the official said.

Work on the building for the CIF on the premises is underway and the process to purchase the instruments has also begun, Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said. The CIF will house sophisticated instruments for different science disciplines. With the new research facility, the institution will aim to strengthen the technological infrastructure which will support advanced research in various science disciplines under one roof, he said.

A total of Rs 6.5 crore will be spent for the establishment, including Rs 2 crore on the construction of the building and Rs 4.5 crore on the purchase of different instruments, said Mittal. The CIF will be set up from the World Bank fund, which has provided Rs 19 crore to the university. A target has been set to make the CIF functional by next October, the VC said.

He underlined the fact that the university could also get different projects from the industries after the CIF was formed. The authorities will appoint a coordinator once the CIF becomes operational. The head of the various departments will approach different industries of this region and bring projects.