The Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT) will offer three new self-financing courses from the next academic session. This was announced by Vice Chancellor of Sambalpur University, Sanjiv Mittal during the 11th foundation day celebrations of SUIIT.

The courses to be offered by SUIIT, an autonomous constituent institute of Sambalpur University, are B Tech and M Tech in Architecture and B Tech in Planning. While a coordinator has already been assigned for the courses, the seat strength and other modalities are being finalised. Once launched, SUIIT will be second institute in Sambalpur after VSSUT to offer courses in architecture.

The institute will be the first in the region to offer a four year course in Planning. Mittal said a skill centre will soon be set up at SUIIT and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has agreed to allocate funds for the same. Around `8-`9 crore will be spent on the centre and discussions have been initiated with Odisha Skill Development Authority and Western Odisha Development Council in this regard.

During the foundation day celebrations, SUIIT felicitated 64-year-old Jaya Kishore Pradhan of Attabira in Bargarh district, who came to limelight after qualifying NEET and taking admission in VIMSAR, Burla this year. The institute also felicitated Dr Jayachandra Tandi of VIMSAR on the occasion.