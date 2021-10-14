The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be declared tomorrow and it is IIT Kharagpur who will do the needful. Though the time of the result declaration hasn't been announced yet, looking back at the previous years, it would be safe to assume that the results would be declared by 10 am.



The result will be announced in the form of a scorecard which will also list the all India rank of the candidate. Along with the results, the final answer key of the exam will also be made available. Those who do qualify will be able to participate in the JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling for admissions into IITs, NITs and various other institutions.



This is how you can check your scores online:

1) Go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2) Click on the result option on the homepage or you can also find the link under the Download section

3) Login with the credentials asked and use your admit card

4) Submit the details and you'll have access to your scorecards