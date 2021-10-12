The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) answer key is out. Applicants who appeared for the exam can download it from cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2021 for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups was held between September 20 and October 1. There was also a re-exam held on October 9 and 10 for those who resided in the rain-affected areas students.

Please note that if a candidate is unsatisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections against it between October 12 and October 13. To check the answer key and raise objections, one has to enter the login details which is the application number and password set at the time of the initial application process. After considering the objections raised by candidates, the state CET Cell would be releasing a final answer key along with the results.

Here is how to check MHT CET Answer Key 2021

Visit the MHT CET official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the direct link to check the MHT CET answer key.

Enter the login credentials in the required fields.

Check details mentioned in the answer key.

Download the answer key of MHT CET 2021 for future reference.

The result of MHT CET 2021 will be released on the basis of the normalisation process:

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 * (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam)