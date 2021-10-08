After a lot of states across India opened schools and colleges with a set of guidelines in place, the Manipur government is still mulling over to reopen school across the state. N Biren Singh, Manipur Chief Minister has said that the government is considering reopening the schools once the positivity rate of COVID-19 comes down to between zero and two per cent.

He was addressing the media during the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Sainik School in Imphal on October 7. Biren said, “We will wait for sometime. The current positivity rate (of the Covid 19 in the state) is 5.6 %," a Hindustan Times report quoted.

The Manipur government declared summer vacations for the government, aided, unaided and private schools including state board and CBSE Board from May 1 to May 31, 2021. However, the schools remained closed even after vacations to avoid an increase in infections among children.

As per the government health officials, the positivity rate of COVID has decreased to 4.3 per cent on October 7 with 116 fresh cases.