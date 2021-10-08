If you are aspiring to pursue courses in fashion design, then here is the best opportunity for you as the National Institute of Design has started its admission process. This is for Bachelors in Design and Masters in Design courses. Candidates can appear for the NID Entrance Exam 2022 that will be held on January 2, 2022. One needs to prepare and attend the NID DAT prelims and those who qualify will be writing DAT Mains.

The NID application forms have already been released on October 5 and the last date for submitting the form is November 30. The admit card for prelims of NID DAT will be released on December 23, 2021. Candidates who have completed Class 12 are eligible for BDes admissions. For the MDes course, it is mandatory for the candidates to have completed a Bachelor degree for a minimum of four years. NID offers admissions for students who are in their final year of graduation also.

A total number of 347 seats are being offered by NIDs across India. While NID Ahmedabad is offering 125 BDes seats, NID Andhra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam are offering 75 seats each. The NID DAT prelims will be held in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.