As schools across Maharashtra reopen, the first day got Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar and City Mayor Naresh Mhaske emotional as they visited their alma mater, the Saraswati Secondary School. "Ringing the bell after the first period brought back memories of childhood when I wanted to do it but could not. The bell of a school is no less important than the ones in temples," Mhaske said. Narvekar visited the school after a gap of 38 years, he said it was an emotional moment.

Schools for Class 5 and above have reopened in rural areas of the state, while schools for Class 8 and above have opened up urban centres. In the early hours of the day, Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in a tweet said, "Wishing all parents and students the very best as schools reopen across the state today. We hope you enjoy your first day back in a safe atmosphere."

The decision to reopen schools now was taken after consulting health officials as well as the state government's COVID-19 task force, Gaikwad had earlier told the media. The Maharashtra Education Department conducted a meeting on Sunday to take stock of the situation before resuming physical classes in schools. "For a smooth transition to physical classes, effective coordination with the health department, local administration will have to be maintained. We are committed to providing a conducive atmosphere to students, many among whom will be returning to class after a year and a half," Gaikwad had tweeted after the meeting.

With inputs from IANS

Edited by Eshan Kalyanikar