IISc Bangalore has announced the exam date for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam 2021. The national level aptitude test will be conducted on January 9 next year. Candidates who had applied to attempt the exam can check the details via the official website at kvpy.iisc.ac.in.

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana is a government-funded national fellowship programme that aims to promote science education and to foster students to choose a career in basic sciences courses and research. The science programme also aims to identify students with a research aptitude, help them lead a career in scientific research and to ensure the country's research and to ensure the country's research and development grows in this field with the best scientific minds.

Students in Class 12 and first year college students in any undergraduate programme of the sciences are eligible to apply for the fellowship.

