The national science aptitude test under the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) fellowship will be conducted only in Hindi and English this year. The examination will be held in 13 vernacular languages, only from next year. This ruling was made by the Madras High Court on Tuesday, in what can be seen as a volte-face of sorts from their original position.



Previously, the Supreme Court had asked the Department of Science and Technology to postpone the examination (which was originally supposed to be held on November 7) until the question papers are prepared in 13 regional languages. While hearing a PIL on the same matter, the court, a week ago remained firm on conducting the exam in all 13 vernacular languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution as it said that young aspirants from non-Hindi or non-English speaking belts should not suffer because of it.



The Supreme Court too gave a nod to this on October 30. “You have sufficient men and machinery to undertake the translation work. You can postpone the exam but implement the HC order,” a Supreme Court bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai said. It also highlighted that the government had to simply arrange for the translation of the question papers from English and Hindi to vernacular languages.



The top court at that time appreciated the concern of the HC and said that in many states, Science is taught in higher classes in vernacular medium although many states have it in English.