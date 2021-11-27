Delhi University (DU) Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, on November 26, said that the current system of admissions at the university had “issues” that needed to be addressed, as different school boards marked students differently creating a discrepancy.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Singh said, “In the present system, there are issues which are to be addressed. We cannot ignore the performances of students of different boards, like Uttar Pradesh Board… They are not liberal vis-à-vis other boards. They are very tight while giving marks. So their students may be suffering; they are. If they want to take admissions in Delhi University, they don’t have a fair chance.”

He said that DU was looking at how to conduct admissions next year, and the process would be finalised in an Academic Council (AC) meeting on December 10, after approval from the Executive Council (EC) on December 17.

Campus reopening

When asked by the daily why DU was not restarting in-person classes on campus, Singh said that students came from various states, and the status of the pandemic there needed to be taken into account. He said that DU would open for practicals for all batches very soon, but for theory classes there was a problem as the disaster management Act allows only 50 per cent capacity, and several colleges and courses have over-admitted students.

“If DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) allows 100 per cent capacity, we will immediately start offline classes,” he said, adding that he would ideally like to first bring in the third-year students.

