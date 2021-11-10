Amidst the students' protests and discussions of when to reopen Delhi University with 100 per cent seating capacity, DU has released the academic calendar for the first year postgraduate and undergraduate courses for this academic year, 2021-22. While the first semester for UG courses will begin on November 22, the PG courses will begin on December 1. Meanwhile, the first year even semester classes for UG courses and PG courses will begin on April 7 and April 16 respectively.

Besides the dates of commencement of courses, the exam dates have also been released. The first-semester final exams for UG students will be held from March 21 to April 4. For students attending even semester, the exams will be from August 5 to August 22. The next academic sessions will begin soon after the exams are over, probably from August 26.

Similarly, the first semester exams for PG students will be held from March 30 to April 12. And the even semester exams will be held from August 12 to 25.