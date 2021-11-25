Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new campus of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University (BASE) in Bengaluru on December 6. "The university has come up at the Jnanabharathi Campus of Bengaluru University. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting this evening to oversee the preparation for the inaugural programme," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The building was established two years ago and about Rs 150 crore has been released to BASE for civil work. The building is scheduled to be inaugurated four years after the academic sessions of BASE were inaugurated at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan — by former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh on October 4, 2017.

Infrastructure including the faculty quarters is yet to be completed and remains a challenge for the institute that claims to be modelled on the lines of the London School of Economics. The university is, at the moment, running at the capacity of 240 students, this is according to Vice-Chancellor NR Bhanumurthy who earlier spoke at an official meeting, the New Indian Express reported. There are only 50 students who are on campus as of now. As per the VC of Bangalore University, classes were being held at the Bangalore University campus till students were shifted out in 2019 to the new campus.

READ ALSO : PM Modi to VCs: Include Ambedkar's writings in the curriculum, youngsters need to read, understand him

Ministers V Somanna, CN Ashwath Narayan and senior officials Kumar Naik, Gaurav Gupta, Selvakumar participated in the meeting Bommai chaired.