Addressing the Vice-Chancellors of various universities in the country at the annual meet of the Indian Association of Universities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all of them to come together to provide more skill-based education to today's young people, in order to create an Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) India. He also asked the universities to facilitate flexible degree programmes with multiple entries and exit points, in adherence to the new National Education Policy.



The address was via webcast and the Prime Minister began his address by paying tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar, who framed the Indian Constitution, on his 130th birth anniversary. "We are going forward the way that Dr Ambedkar showed us through our Constitution. Democracy is a part of our lives today. As we read to understand him, we realise that he was someone with a universal vision," said Modi.



He also asked the universities to include parts of his literature, the history of Dalits and women's struggles in the curriculum for young people to read and understand Ambedkar. "He gave importance to knowledge, self-respect and politeness and showed us the way forward," he said.



He added that the NEP is futuristic and as per global standards. "India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as its values are embodied in our social life," Modi said at the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors. The Centre unveiled the new National Education Policy (NEP) last year. "The National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global parameters," Modi said.