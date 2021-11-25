The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has published the date sheet for Class XI exams for Jammu province (winter zone). It has been released for the Part-1 examinations and the students can look up the schedule at the official website jkbose.nic.in. The exams will be conducted from December 11 and January 1 of next year.

The official notification states "The examinees are advised to adhere to the instructions strictly given on the backside of the admit cards and bring the same (admit card) on all days of examination for verification.” The date sheet has been published for only the winter zone, Jammu Division. Students should pay attention to the fact that the exam will be held from 11.30 am.

READ ALSO : J&K Board of School Education declares higher secondary results for Jammu, girls outshine boys

Head of institutes and superintendents have been instructed to ensure that all the exam halls are sanitised properly. Meanwhile, the Health Department and administration have been asked to ensure that strict COVID SOPs are followed at the schools. The notification added, “The external practical examination in all the concerned subjects shall be conducted by the respective affiliated institution at their own level before theory examination and submit the award rolls internal and external practicals to the Joint Secretary, Secrecy, JD up to December 12, 2021