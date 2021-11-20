India reported 10,302 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of these, Kerala reported 5,754 new cases of the COVID-19 infection and 49 deaths.

Meanwhile, India's active caseload stands at 1,24,868 which now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.36 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. With 11,787 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,39,09,708. The recovery rate is currently at 98.29 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

As per the health ministry, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.96per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 47 days while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.93 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 57 days. India has tested 63.05 crore samples for COVID-19 so far.

More than 115.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.