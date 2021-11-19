The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh, a state-level parents body, alleged irregularities in the implementation of revised fee structure in private schools.

The parents' body also alleged inaction, on part of the State Government, against schools not having NOC or CoR. "The State Government must bring a white paper on the exact fee waiver structure implemented by the private schools," wrote the Mahasangh in its letter to School and Mass Education secretary Satyabrat Sahu.

The revised fee structure has not been implemented by many schools. Some schools have even hiked fees without prior permission of the department in violation of the government order, the Mahasangh stated. Mahasangh members also alleged that many schools are not deducting 15 per cent on the amount of fee collected for the 2020-21 academic session, as directed by the government.

The members also alleged that thousands of schools in the state are functioning without NoC or CoR putting the career of a large number of students at stake. "Schools are running illegally without NoC and CoR, mostly due to failure of the District Education Officers and Block Education Officers. Appropriate action should be taken against such inaction. Besides, the schools running illegally should be immediately closed and criminal case should be filed against the owners of these schools," said Mahasangh chairman Basudev Bhatt.

The Mahasangh also threatened that if the government fails to address these issues by November 27, it will stage protests from December 1 to protect the interest of 17 lakh students and parents.