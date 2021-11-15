Students of primary schools in the villages of Thuamul Rampur and Lanjigarh blocks of Kalahandi district in Odisha found it hard to receive basic education during the lockdown period.

To create a positive environment for education and to ensure the least amount of learning loss, the District Collector of Kalahandi, Parag Harshad Gavali, inaugurated two mobile schools for students in the tribal areas. Through these vehicles, children will participate in drawing and educational games. The children and their guardians will be motivated to continue education through video plays. These vehicles will be operational for 60 days across the villages.

This initiative falls under the School Sanjog programme, which is supported by UNICEF and the SC/ST department of the Odisha government. On behalf of UNICEF, NGOs Sevajagat and Antordaya will be coordinating for Lanjigarh block and Thuamul Rampur block respectively. These vehicles will run across 30 villages that come under the 10 gram panchayats of Thuamul Rampur and Lanjigarh blocks.