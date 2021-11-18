It is probably one of the oldest sports that is still popular, not just in India, but across the world. And now, millennia later, Silambam exponents have been given a leg up by the Government of Tamil Nadu — the region where it is believed to have originated. The state's government on Thursday had announced that sportspeople who had excelled at Silambam are eligible for professional courses and jobs under the 3% sports quota available in Tamil Nadu.



The high-level committee of the government headed by the Chief Secretary decided to include PG Diploma, Diploma and certificate courses in Silambam in the curriculum of the TN Physical Education and Sports University. The committee has also recommended



The notification by the TN government also says that recently, the Government of India had included the sport under the component of "promotion of inclusiveness through sports'' of the new Khelo India scheme. Apart from Silambam, people who have won medals in non-Olympic sports including roller skating, squash, kabaddi and wushu can also avail of the 3 per cent quota.



Commenting on the move, art and Silambam educator Aishwarya Manivannan lauded the Tamil Nadu government. "This is quite encouraging. Probably, this is the first step towards getting to see people perform Silambam in the Olympics," she says, adding that people from the state have been constantly petitioning the lawmakers for a favourable move.